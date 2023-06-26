Rain Hits Himachal Pradesh, Mandi-Kullu National Highway Blocked

Alternative routes to the highway are also blocked

The Mandi-Kullu National highway has been blocked after incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh, the Mandi district police said in a public notice on Sunday.

"It is informed that severe weather conditions with continuous rain and flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut have blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway," said the official statement.

It further informed that the alternative routes to the highway are also blocked.

"The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall", added the statement.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Flash flood witnessed in Bagi, Mandi following incessant heavy rainfall here. pic.twitter.com/EvWKyQefgG — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

According to the official statement, the highway will likely be opened tomorrow. People stuck on either side are advised to turn back and make necessary arrangements to stay for the night in nearby towns.

"Mandi-Kullu NH 3 is closed for traffic movement due to a flash flood near Hanogi. The administration is on alert. All officials have been ordered to manage the situation. Orders have been issued to halt the movement of vehicles. The movement will be resumed shortly," said Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Several vehicles washed away in heavy rainfall and damaged in Mohal, Kullu last night. The vehicles were retrieved with the help of a JCB vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pBMkehdML6 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department, on Sunday, issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next five days.

"Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 & 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi and Solan; Traffic congestion, poor visibility and disruption in electric supply", said the weather department.

Advising the farmers to make adequate arrangements to avoid consequences of rain, it added, "Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings. farmers are advised to make adequate arrangements to avoid the direct impact of rain, thunder and lightning on the new plants. Farmers are advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides".

Significantly, incessant rains in the last 24 hours, have caused extensive damage in several parts of Mandi. Several vehicles were washed away due to a flash flood in a rivulet at Janjheli in Mandi district.

Also, the water level in the Beas River flowing through Mandi has increased due to continuous rains in the hilly areas. In the last 24 hours, Mandi received 64.4 mm of rainfall.

Other parts of the state also witnessed massive damage due to the heavy rains. The capital, Shimla reported a cloudburst amid the intensive rain.

