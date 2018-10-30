Raids On After Bihar Students Allegedly Forced Into Unnatural Sex: Police

The Bihar police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused in the Begusarai unnatural sex case, officials said Monday.

A video of four college students being brutally tortured and sexually assaulted went viral on Sunday, leading to the arrest of seven people.

"While seven people have been arrested, raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused," SHO Town Police Station Trilok Mishra said.

Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav and senior RJD leader Alok Mehta visited the students in the hospital on Monday.

The students were kidnapped on Wednesday, police said. They were taken behind Begusarai Divisional Jail and assaulted by the accused. They were then disrobed and forced to indulge in unnatural sexual acts with each-other, police said.

The accused also shot at the toes of the boarders, all male college students in the age group of 18 to 21 years, and made them drink liquor, police said, adding that the shocking act continued the entire day.

The boarders were subjected to the cruelty allegedly due to their refusal to buy water from a plant owned by one of the accused, police said. The accused then made a video of the incident and threatened to make it viral if the students filed a complaint.

However, the video was released on Saturday that led to seven arrests.

One of the accused who was arrested on Thursday owns the water treatment plant, police said, adding that another six were caught on Saturday night.

The condition of the victims who were admitted to the Sadar Hospital was said to be stable.

This report of unnatural sex comes close on the heels of sexual abuse of girl inmates in a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur.