Raids In Madhya Pradesh Linked To Adulteration, Fraudulent Practices

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a private firm allegedly engaged in producing and distributing adulterated milk products domestically and internationally using forged lab certificates.

The ED's crackdown against Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd and its director comes as part of larger action against alleged food adulteration and fraudulent trade practices.

Searches have been carried out at in as many as nine locations, including Bhopal, Sehore and Morena since early Wednesday.

The premises being raided are allegedly related to Kishan Modi, Rajendra Prasad Modi and others -- the directors of Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd, according to official sources.

The ED officials have uncovered 63 falsified lab reports that were allegedly used to export substandard milk products to several countries, including Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"It was learned that forged lab certificates were used for the export of adulterated milk products to various countries like Bahrain, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Qatar and UAE. Searches are still underway," the official told media persons in Morena.

According to sources, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd, which was established in 2013 in Bhopal, is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of dairy products with the brand name 'Milk Magic'.

Apart from packed milk, the firm also manufactures various products, including ghee, khoya, white butter, margarine, etc. The company has established a significant presence in both domestic and international markets. Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd has built a reputation for delivering high-quality dairy products to a broad customer base, both within India and internationally.

Authorities are examining financial records and other documents to determine the scale of the alleged violations.

More details about the raid and an official statement from the ED and the company were awaited.

