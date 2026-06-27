Raids In 3 Kashmir Districts In Terror Funding Case, Digital Devices Seized

In coordinated pre-dawn swoops, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police raided several locations across Srinagar, Ganderbal and Anantnag districts, seizing digital devices in a case tied to the Unlawful Activities Act.

Acting on intel inputs, CIK sleuths on Saturday launched simultaneous search operations at three locations across the Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into terror-funding and other unlawful related activities.

A CIK team raided the residence of Riyaz Ahmad at Hokarsar near Police Station Shalteng in Srinagar. Originally from Dalal Mohalla, Maharaj Gunj, Beigh has been residing at Hokarsar for the past 16 years. CIK sleuths questioned family members during the raid.

Concurrently, another CIK team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nisar Ahmad searched the residence of Syed Qalandar Shah at Chountwaliwar, Lar, in Ganderbal district. Besides searching the house, they also checked bank documents.

A third team conducted a raid at the home of Gulzar Ahmad Rather in Nowgam, Verinag, Anantnag. Officials identified Rather as an Imam associated with the local Phali Masjid since 2012.

During these searches, multiple digital devices were recovered. The seizures were made in connection with FIR No. 07/2023, registered under Sections 153, 506 of the IPC and Sections 13, 18-B, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station JIC CIK Srinagar.