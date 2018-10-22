Rahul Gandhi Uses Iconic 'Sholay' Song In Dig At PM Modi-Anil Ambani

Rahul Gandhi has alleged corruption and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday used a popular song from Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay" to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "proximity" to industrialist Anil Ambani.

Mr Gandhi used the hit song, "Ye dosti hum nahin todenge", from the film, using the pictures of Modi and Ambani, whose company, according to the Congress chief, had received the offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore in the Rafale deal.

The 17-second video uploaded by Mr Gandhi on Twitter only shows the smiling faces of Modi and Ambani with the song playing in the background.

Mr Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister over alleged corruption and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal with a French firm.

According to the Congress chief, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has renegotiated the deal by leaving out the State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which was set to get the offset contract as per the deal negotiated by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.