Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Letter Will Reinvigorate Party: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the resignation letter held a big message with "many things hidden in it".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday described the resignation letter of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a document that will strengthen the party once again.

"I think that the letter in itself has become a document which will reinvigorate the Congress in the coming days. For anyone who comes forward to fight against the ideology of the RSS and the BJP with us, the letter will serve as a motivation," Mr Gehlot said in Jaipur.

He said the resignation letter held a big message with "many things hidden in it".

"Every Congress worker should read his four-page message at least 10 times. All party workers, office-bearers, legislators and ministers should read it. There are many things hidden in it," Mr Gehlot told reporters.

Mr Gandhi had publicly released his four-page resignation letter on social media recently.

Holding accountability critical for the future growth of the party, Mr Gandhi had said rebuilding the party required hard decisions and numerous people would have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability