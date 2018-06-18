Rahul Gandhi Writes To Shujaat Bukhari's Family, Offers Condolences

Rahul Gandhi lauded Mr Bukhari's courage to continue with his work, despite an earlier attempt on his life.

June 18, 2018
Rahul Gandhi said his murder was reminder of the fact that progressive voices are at risk (File)

Srinagar:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi today wrote to the family of slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari, saying his killing was a grim reminder that progressive voices were constantly at the risk of being silenced by extremist elements.

"I am shocked at the cold-blooded killing of Mr Shujaat Bukhari outside his office. One of the few moderate voices in an atmosphere torn apart by narrow political considerations, his loss is a grim reminder that progressive voices are constantly at the risk of being silenced by extremist elements," he said in a letter to Rafiuddin Bukhari, the father of the slain journalist.

Mr Gandhi lauded Mr Bukhari's courage to continue with his work, despite an earlier attempt on his life.

"In the true spirit of journalism, his moderate views were critical for a nuanced understanding of the Kashmir question. A firm votary of a political dialogue with Pakistan, his commitment towards a credible peace process will be remembered," he said.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the team at Rising Kashmir and wish you success in carrying on the excellent work done by you," the Congress chief added.

Mr Bukhari (50), along with his two personal security guards, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants outside his office here on June 14.

A special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, central Kashmir has been constituted to probe the killing.

