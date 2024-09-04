'Every Little Bit...': Rahul Gandhi Donates Rs 2 Lakh Salary For Wayanad Relief

Rahul Gandhi represented Kerala's Wayanad in the last Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has donated his monthly salary as an MP towards the relief and rehabilitation in his former Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is limping back to normalcy after a series of landslides left over 400 people dead and displaced thousands.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha shared a receipt of his contribution of Rs 2.30 lakh and called upon others to contribute whatever they can to the relief efforts in the Kerala district.

"Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced.

"I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can - every little bit makes a difference. Wayanad is a beautiful part of our country, and together, we can help rebuild the lives of its people who have lost so much." he said.

The Congress leader also said people can make their contributions through the Stand With Wayanad app launched by the Congress.

Mr Gandhi represented the Wayanad seat in the last Lok Sabha. This time, he won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. He has given up the Kerala seat and his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the bypoll there.

In the aftermath of the landslides, the Gandhi siblings visited Wayanad and met the affected people. In an emotional message, Mr Gandhi said, "I remember what I felt when my father died. But here people have not just lost a father... they have lost families... brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers. I know what I felt (when his father was killed) and this is much worse than that."