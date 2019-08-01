Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Bal Gangadhar Tilak On 99th Death Anniversary

Bal Gangadhar Tilak death anniversary is on August 1.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 99th death anniversary.

"I bow down to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary. He was the first freedom fighter who devoted his life to full swaraj. The nation will always stay thankful to him and will always remember their contribution," the Congress leader wrote on Facebook.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the veteran freedom fighter. "I salute the founder of Swaraj Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak", he tweeted.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also tweeted his tribute.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak on his Punyatithi. A true nationalist who will always be remembered for his unparalleled contribution to the freedom movement," he said in his tweet.

Part of the Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) triumvirate, Bal Gangadhar Tilak is known as a true nationalist and a revered teacher and was called "Father of the Indian unrest" by British colonial authorities.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was given the moniker "Lokmanya" for being a "beloved and accepted leader of the people".

