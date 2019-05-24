Rahul Gandhi Took Revenge On Sheila Dikshit, Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari defeated the Congress's Sheila Dikshit in the North East Delhi constituency. (FILE)

Among the BJP's many triumphs in the national election was retaining its "perfect 7" score in Delhi. Manoj Tiwari, the BJP Delhi chief and one of the winning candidates, said the next stop would be the assembly election next year.

"We will win all seats in the assembly elections," Manoj Tiwari said, confident of defeating Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which dominates the current 70-seat Delhi assembly with 67 members.

In the national election in Delhi, AAP placed number three in four of the seven seats.

"Our next target is to remove the Kejriwal government from power. If we count according to Lok Sabha results, we are winning 50 to 52 seats."

Manoj Tiwari defeated the Congress's Sheila Dikshit, a three-time former chief minister, in the North East Delhi constituency. Sheila Dikshit was considered one of her party's heavyweight candidates in Delhi. But Manoj Tiwari disagreed.

"Rahul Gandhi took revenge against Sheila Dikshit by fielding her against me. She is 78 years old. She has become old now. Rahul Gandhi was angry with her and that is why this was done to her," said Mr Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri actor.

He added that he never saw Sheila Dikshit as a threat. "Someone asked me if Sheila Dikshit is contesting, will it be a problem? But I always said it was an interesting battle," said the Delhi BJP chief.

The BJP won a remarkable 303 seats in the election, outdoing their own 2014 performance. Along with its allies, the party has won 351 seats.

The Congress is the biggest loser, unable to go beyond 52 and now facing a threat to its state governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Kejriwal, who had been complacent about AAP's grip on the capital, has much to worry about. That it has slipped to number three means a big possibility it may not perform as well as it did in 2015.

