Rahul Gandhi To Address Jan Akrosh Rally In Delhi Today Rahul Gandhi would seek to give voice to public anger over misgovernance, corruption, unemployment, economic situation, crimes against women, attacks on Dalits and the Judiciary, and social unrest.

Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to join the rally to express their discontent and anger. (File) New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally, his first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, at the Ramlila Ground today.



At the national-level "Jan Akrosh Rally" which comes ahead of the crucial Karnataka elections on May 12, Mr Gandhi is expected to attack the BJP government at the centre over its "unfulfilled promises and divisive politics".



Mr Gandhi would seek to give voice to public anger over misgovernance, corruption, unemployment, economic situation, crimes against women, attacks on Dalits and the Judiciary, and social unrest.



The rally is expected to be addressed by top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others.



A day ahead of the rally, Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi saying that in the four years of the Modi government, the youth haven't got jobs, women haven't got security, farmers failed to get a fair price for their crops, and Dalits and minorities their rights.



He appealed to people to join the rally to express their discontent and anger.



"There is anger among all sections of society, the poor, the elderly, the youth, farmers, women. Hence, the name Jan Akrosh Rally', AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot told reporters.



He said Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh would address Congress leaders and urge them to unite to oust the BJP, "which is causing social unrest and dividing society".



Congress's communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said a clarion call would be given to root out the BJP from Karnataka.



The rally would ensure a "decisive victory for the Congress in the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and many others. It will culminate in uprooting the misrule of Modi ji in 2019."



"The battle will start tomorrow. A new revolution will start tomorrow. To fight for people, Congress leaders and workers will fan out in every nook and corner of the country to spread this message," he said.



Mr Surjewala said Congress's state presidents, CLP leaders, chief ministers, former chief ministers, MPs, and MLAs would be in attendance at the rally.



"It will be a historical day for the nation. A new era will begin for transforming politics in India," he said.



Mr Surjewala said the entire India is outraged over "corruption, bank scams, Rafale scams, rampant unemployment... the way businesses are going down by the day. There is hatred all around under Modi ji's rule. People are angry over atrocities against Dalits, tribals, and backward people. The judiciary is under attack," he said.



The Congress said that four years ago, PM Modi led an entire nation into believing that he would change the face of India, but did nothing except furthering a hidden agenda .



"Four years ago, people believed you. Now, they see through your lies. Your silence is also an answer which the nation has heard and rejected. But this anger has now been channelized," the Congress said in an article on its website.



