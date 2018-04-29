Rahul Gandhi's Jan Akrosh Rally Live Updates: Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over 'Dynastic Politics'

BJP National President Amit Shah took a jibe at the Congress over the Jan Akrosh Rally in a series of the tweets. He slammed the Congress chief over 'dynastic politics' in the grand old party. "A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by 'Jan Aadesh' now pretend to represent 'Jan Akrosh.' Today's Congress rally is nothing but a 'Parivar Akrosh Rally' which highlights their increasing irrelevance," he tweeted.

During today's 'Parivar Akrosh Rally' you will see abject India-hatred on display. After all, the Congress cannot digest that 125 crore Indians have seen through their anti-development and highly divisive politics. Congress' efforts to create divisions are fully exposed! - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018

If the Congress wants to see 'Jan Akrosh' they should see the results of election after election, where their Party has been comprehensively defeated across the length and breadth of India. People are not tolerating Congress' lies, empty promises, corruption and communalism. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018