Rahul Gandhi's Jan Akrosh Rally Live Updates: Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over 'Dynastic Politics'

Mr Gandhi, at the national-level rally at the Ramlila Ground, is expected to attack the BJP government ruling at the centre over the "unfulfilled promises and divisive politics". Among the other senior leaders expected to address the rally are Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
"Four years ago, people believed you. Now, they see through your lies. Your silence is also an answer which the nation has heard and rejected. But this anger has now been channelized," the Congress said in an article on its website.
Here are the live updates of Rahul Gandhi's "Jan Akrosh Rally"
At #JanAkroshRally at #RamlilaMaidan New Delhi pic.twitter.com/SrHiuAE55M- Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) April 29, 2018
Sea of crowd of #JanAkroshRallypic.twitter.com/KXmCokPSr7- Fairoz Khan (@Fairoz_JK) April 29, 2018
The Modi Govt's tenure has so far been a disturbing saga of violence, betrayal and failures on every front. Every section of the society is suffering and is angry. The nation stands united today to voice its anger against this insensitive regime. #JanAakroshRallypic.twitter.com/tyShxhSTW0- Congress (@INCIndia) April 29, 2018
During today's 'Parivar Akrosh Rally' you will see abject India-hatred on display. After all, the Congress cannot digest that 125 crore Indians have seen through their anti-development and highly divisive politics. Congress' efforts to create divisions are fully exposed!- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018
If the Congress wants to see 'Jan Akrosh' they should see the results of election after election, where their Party has been comprehensively defeated across the length and breadth of India. People are not tolerating Congress' lies, empty promises, corruption and communalism.- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018
I also hope the Congress President apologizes to the nation for the Party's efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm twisting tactics of the Congress.- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2018