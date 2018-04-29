Rahul Gandhi's Jan Akrosh Rally Live Updates: Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over "Dynastic Politics"

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 29, 2018 10:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi is expected to attack the centre at the rally. (File)

NEW DELHI:  Days after he held a late night vigil to protest the rape cases in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao of Uttar Pradesh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address "Jan Akrosh Rally" in Delhi today.

Mr Gandhi, at the national-level rally at the Ramlila Ground, is expected to attack the BJP government ruling at the centre over the "unfulfilled promises and divisive politics". Among the other senior leaders expected to address the rally are Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"Four years ago, people believed you. Now, they see through your lies. Your silence is also an answer which the nation has heard and rejected. But this anger has now been channelized," the Congress said in an article on its website.
 

Here are the live updates of Rahul Gandhi's "Jan Akrosh Rally"




Apr 29, 2018
10:54 (IST)
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also tweeted pictures from the rally.
Apr 29, 2018
10:52 (IST)
National Students' Union of India  President Fairoz Khan tweeted pictures from the Ramlila ground, the venue of Jan Akrosh Rally. 
Apr 29, 2018
10:35 (IST)
In a tweet, Congress attacked the ruling BJP government and said "every section of the society is suffering".
Apr 29, 2018
10:32 (IST)
BJP National President Amit Shah took a jibe at the Congress over the Jan Akrosh Rally in a series of the tweets. He slammed the Congress chief over 'dynastic politics' in the grand old party.  "A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by 'Jan Aadesh' now pretend to represent 'Jan Akrosh.' Today's Congress rally is nothing but a 'Parivar Akrosh Rally' which highlights their increasing irrelevance," he tweeted.
Apr 29, 2018
10:28 (IST)
The Jan Akrosh Rally comes close on the heels of the Karnataka assembly election on May 12.
