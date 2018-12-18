'I Salute You': Rahul Gandhi Thanks 'Unsung Heroes' Of Election Triumph

Rahul Gandhi shared pictures with his AICC team members on social media.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is credited for steering his party to win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, has acknowledged the contribution of his team members. He thanked his party's office bearers and "unsung heroes" who, he says, with their "hardwork and dedication" made the victory possible.

"Great teams deliver exceptional results. I want to thank Team AICC - our General Secretaries, State-In-Charges, Secretaries & all the other unsung heroes whose hardwork & dedication made our victories in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan possible. I salute you!" Mr Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress won the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. While they secured a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh, they emerged as the single-largest party in Madhya Pradesh - both states were held by the BJP for the past three terms. In Rajasthan, the victory was not as big as the experts and exit polls predicted, but the Congress managed to get a simple majority. Mr Gandhi's party has formed the government in all the three states.

Great teams deliver exceptional results.



I want to thank Team AICC - our General Secretaries, State-In-Charges, Secretaries & all the other unsung heroes whose hardwork & dedication made our victories in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan possible.



I salute you! pic.twitter.com/DWECJ0PCp7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 18, 2018

Kamal Nath on Monday took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, and Ashok Gehlot became the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Bhupesh Bhagel has replaced BJP's Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, a day after the oath ceremonies, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farm loans. He said he would not "sleep or rest" till he gave a reprieve to farmers, holding up as an example his party's new governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which he said have announced farm loan waivers within six hours of assuming power.

Rahul Gandhi also accused PM Modi of "creating two Indias" and reiterated his charge that PM Modi isn't concerned about the farmers of the country and only cares about his 15-20 entrepreneur friends.

"On one side you have farmers, poor, youth, small traders and on the other you have the country's top 15 industrialists. He put Rs 3.5 lakh crore into their pockets," the Congress chief alleged.

Agrarian distress and unemployment were the two major poll issues for the Congress in the elections. Mr Gandhi has been alleging that the Modi government couldn't fulfil its promise of 2 crore jobs per year to the youths of the country. He also alleges that the centre waived loans of industrialists, but is not willing to do the same for farmers.