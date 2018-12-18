Kamal Nath's Comment On Jobs And UP-Bihar Migrants Provokes A Controversy

Kamal Nath suggested incentives for industries that give 70 per cent jobs to people from the state

Just after taking charge as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath has provoked a controversy by blaming "outsiders" from other states for taking away local jobs while proposing incentives for industries who employ men from the state. The BJP has demanded that he apologise to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Lot of industries are set up in which people from other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, come to work. I don't want to criticise them, but the young people of Madhya Pradesh remain deprived," Kamal Nath said, suggesting government incentives for industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to people from the state.

Kamal Nath said new garment parks would be set up to increase opportunities for young people and to create auxiliary jobs in hotels and packaging.

Reacting sharply to the statement, Union Minister Giriraj Kishore of the BJP said Kamal Nath should clarify what he meant and "Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar".

He said: "The people of Bihar and UP work hard for development of the states they go to. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of Bihar and UP or else people will give him an answer."

Kamal Nath was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh chief minister yesterday after his Congress party ended the BJP's 15-year-old rule last week. The 72-year-old's first move after taking charge was to sign off on farm loan waiver. Farmers' loans of up to Rs 2 lakh from nationalised and cooperative banks will be written off.