Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At Centre Over Rafale Deal, Rising Fuel Prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the Centre over the Rafale deal and the rising fuel prices and said that the people who question the government are imprisoned.

Taking to Twitter Congress leader urged people to fill the blanks.

"Fill in the blank: Rafale of 'friendship', Tax collection - oil is expensive, There is a blind sale of PSU-PSB, Questioning will lead you to jail, Modi government is ____!" the Congress MP said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier on June 4, the Wayanad MP had slammed the Centre and questioned why is the Centre not ready for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had on Saturday demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Rafale deal after France initiated investigations into alleged corruption in the Rs 59,000 crore Rafale deal signed with India in 2016 for the sale of 36 Dassault-built fighter jets.

The Congress said that it will also take up this matter in the upcoming Parliament session.

