Rahul Gandhi Sits On Road To Protest With Congress MPs: Live Updates

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office this afternoon for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper.

After questioning started, Rahul Gandhi led a march of Congress MPs from parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in protest against alleged misuse of central agencies to target opposition leaders.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Congress Protest:

