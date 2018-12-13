Rahul Gandhi Summoned For Controversial Remarks Against Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader filed the petition against Rahul Gandhi.

A local court on Wednesday issued summons to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making a controversial statement against his BJP counterpart Amit Shah.

Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Gudia, who had reserved the order after hearing a petition in this regard on November 28, directed that summons be issued against Mr Gandhi.

In his petition, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Naveen Jha alleged that Mr Gandhi had made the statement against Mr Shah on March 18 during the national convention of the Congress.

The BJYM is the youth wing of the BJP.

The petitioner submitted that the statement had hurt his sentiment and tarnished the image of the party.

Earlier this year, the same SDJM's court had rejected the petition of Naveen Jha, an executive member of Jharkhand BJYM.

He appealed before the court of Judicial Commissioner Navneet Kumar against the rejection order. Ajay Kumar set aside the SDJM's order and directed the lower court to hear the petition again.