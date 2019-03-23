Rahul Gandhi Should Clear Stand On Sam Pitroda's Remarks: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Congress is known for its "vote bank" and "appeasement" politics during elections.

BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clear his party's stand on Sam Pitroda's comments on the Balkot air strike, saying the opposition party has "insulted" the sacrifice of soldiers and put a question mark on the nation's security.

Launching a fresh offensive against the Congress, Mr Shah said the opposition party is known for its "vote bank" and "appeasement" politics during elections, but Rahul Gandhi should answer whether it is above national interest and if such politics can be done over the grief of families of soldiers killed.

The BJP leader said that the remarks of Sam Pitroda, a close confidant of the Gandhi family, conveyed that the Pulwama terror attack was a "routine" incident carried out by a few people for which Pakistan cannot be blamed.

Mr Pitroda, he added, also questioned surgical strikes and air strikes launched by the Indian armed forces.

"Does the Congress believe that terror incidents that happen in the country have nothing to do with the Pakistan government or Pakistan army?" Shah asked, seeking Mr Gandhi's response.

The BJP chief said the Congress has a habit of playing down such comments of its leaders as their individual opinions, but it never takes any action against them while, many of whom are close to Gandhi, he added.

Mr Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress chief, had told media that one cannot "jump on entire nation" (Pakistan) just because some people from there "came here and attacked".

In an apparent reference to the Pulwama terror attack, the Congress leader had said attacks happen all the time and then referred to the Mumbai terror strikes in 2008 when the Congress-led UPA was in power, saying the then government could have sent its planes but that is "not the right approach".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Friday cited Mr Pitroda''s comments to launch an all out attack against the Congress on the issues of terrorism and national security.

