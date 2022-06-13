Rahul Gandhi Questioned For 9 Hours, Summoned Again Tomorrow: Sources

Congress's Rahul Gandhi -- being questioned today in an alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper -- has been summoned again tomorrow for further questioning, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Rahul Gandhi and mother, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, for questioning in alleged money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper. The agency filed the money laundering case recently after a trial court took note of an Income Tax Department's investigation against Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The case also involves allegations of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited -- which ran the newspaper -- by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

The Congress has alleged that the questioning is part of the ruling BJP's "vendetta politics".

Mr Gandhi's questioning started this morning amid a police crackdown on a massive Congress protest.

The Congress had planned protests across the country outside the offices of the Enforcement Directorate. In Delhi, senior leaders including party MPs were to march with Mr Gandhi from the party office to the offices of the Enforcement Directorate.

But the Delhi Police, which had refused permission for the protest march last evening, started action early this morning, rounding up Congress workers and leaders.

With the police barricading the ED office, the top leaders who accompanied Mr Gandhi sat on protest outside the barricade after he went in.

Shortly after, many leaders, including P Chidambaram, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and Jairam Ramesh were detained and ferried to the police station on buses.

Videos emerged of leaders being manhandled. Mr Venugopal was seen physically picked up and carried towards a waiting bus. Mr Chidambaram had a fractured rib after being pushed by Delhi Police, said senior leader Randeep Surjewala.

Another Congress leader, Pramod Tiwari, was thrown on the road and he suffered a head injury, Mr Surjewala added.