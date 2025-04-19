"His Greatest Legacy Lies In...": Rahul Gandhi Praises Jawaharlal Nehru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opened up about the deeper motivations behind his political journey and spoke about drawing inspiration from his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. Mr Gandhi emphasised that Nehru's pursuit of truth - and not power - drives him.

In a "podcast-style conversation" with Sandeep Dikshit, the Leader of the Opposition also reflected on family stories, personal practices, and the enduring legacy of leaders such as Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"In this Podcast-style conversation with Sandeep Dikshit, I speak about what drives me--the pursuit of truth--and how that pursuit is inspired by my great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. He wasn't just a politician. He was a seeker, a thinker, someone who walked into danger with a smile and came out stronger. His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth - a principle that shaped everything he stood for. He didn't teach us politics. He taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. That need to seek, to question, to stay rooted in curiosity - it runs in my blood," the Congress MP said.

Nehru didn't teach us politics - he taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. He gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom.



"My grandmother called him "Papa". She told me stories of how he nearly fell into a glacier in the mountains he loved, how animals were always part of our family, or how they never missed an hour of exercise. My mother still watches birds in the garden. I do judo. These aren't just hobbies - they're windows into who we are. We observe. We stay connected to the world around us. And what we carry most deeply is the instinct to face challenges with quiet strength," Mr Gandhi said.

Great leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Patel, and Bose taught: how to befriend fear. Not socialism, not politics--just courage, he said.

"Gandhi stood up to an empire with nothing but truth. Nehru gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom. Any great human endeavour--science, art, resistance--it all begins with confronting fear. And if you're committed to non-violence, then truth is your only weapon. No matter what was done to them, they didn't budge from it. That's what made them great leaders," Mr Gandhi said.

Asserting that true leadership stems from courage, curiosity, and compassion, he declared his unwavering commitment to stand for truth, "no matter the cost," in an era where, he said, truth has become inconvenient.

"Whether I'm speaking to Bill Gates or Chetram Mochi, I meet them with the same curiosity. Because real leadership isn't about control, it's about compassion. And in today's India, where truth is inconvenient, I've made my choice. I'll stand for it. No matter the cost," he emphasised.