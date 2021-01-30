Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary.

"Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained''- Mahatma Gandhi. A humble tribute to Bapu on his death anniversary," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

Mahatma Gandhi played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways. In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.