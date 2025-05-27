"His Ideals Will Always Guide Us": Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary.

In a post on X, Mr Gandhi also remembered Nehru's "visionary leadership" in laying a strong foundation for independent India.

भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें सादर नमन।



सशक्त और समावेशी भारत का सपना लिए, नेहरू जी ने अपने दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व से स्वतंत्र भारत की मजबूत नींव रखी। सामाजिक न्याय, आधुनिकता, शिक्षा, संविधान और लोकतंत्र की स्थापना में उनका योगदान अमूल्य है।… pic.twitter.com/BcORSxrnQc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2025

"Respectful tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehruji laid a strong foundation for independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable. The legacy of Jawahar of India and his ideals will always guide us," Mr Gandhi said.

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Nehru, calling him the architect of modern India. He said that 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Humble tributes on the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy, the one who took India from zero to the peak, the one who made India develop in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, our source of inspiration. 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," Mr Kharge said in a post on X.

Remembering Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress on its official X handle said, "On his death anniversary, we honour the nation's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, whose vision shaped modern India. His ideals of democracy, secularism & scientific temper continue to guide our way forward. Heartfelt tributes to his unmatched legacy & leadership."

Jawaharlal Nehru was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Jawaharlal Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died due to a heart attack on 27th May 1964. After that, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India.

Jawaharlal Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). For his love for children, Nehru was also called 'Chacha Nehru', and his birth anniversary on November 14, is celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.

