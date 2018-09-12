"Arun Jaitley Should Step Down": Rahul Gandhi On Vijay Mallya's Claim

Vijay Mallya today claimed he met Arun Jaitley before leaving the country.

All India | | Updated: September 12, 2018 23:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Arun Jaitley Should Step Down': Rahul Gandhi On Vijay Mallya's Claim

Rahul Gandhi after Vijay Mallya's claim triggered political uproar. (File)

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday demanded an immediate probe into the "extremely serious" allegations made by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should step down till the investigation is over.

Mr Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and fighting an extradition case, told reporters in London that he met the finance minister before leaving India and offered to settle with the banks.

"Given Vijay Mallya's extremely serious allegations in London today, the PM should immediately order an independent probe into the matter. Arun Jaitley should step down as Finance Minister while this probe is underway," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Mr Jaitley, however, rubbished Mr Mallya's statement, saying he never gave him an appointment since 2014 but the liquor baron misused his position as Rajya Sabha MP to accost him in Parliament. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiVijay MallyaArun Jaitley

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghLive TVApple EventNew iPhoneAsia Cup 2018ASITrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersAmazon OffersKitchen ChimneyPaytm OffersWatchesEarphonesHair Fall

................................ Advertisement ................................