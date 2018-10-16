'Save Daughters From BJP Minister': Rahul Gandhi On Sex Harassment Cases

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came in the wake of a dozen journalists naming MJ Akbar for sexual harassment.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at the BJPs slogan of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" and said it should be "BJP ke Mantri se Beti Bachao", as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his silence over charges of sexual harassment made against his Union Minister MJ Akbar.

Addressing a rally, Mr Gandhi targeted the Modi government at the centre and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state over rising unemployment, corruption and unabated farmer suicides.

"Fingers are being raised at PM Modi's Minister (Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar), but our Prime Minister is silent.

"When BJP MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) raped a girl in Unnao our Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) kept mum.

"The BJP's slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (save girls, educate them) must now be reframed into 'BJP ke mantri aur MLA se beti bachao' (save daughters from BJP Minister, MLA)," said Mr Gandhi.

The Congress chief's remarks came in the wake of over a dozen journalists naming MJ Akbar for sexual harassment and molestation during his long stint as editor of various publications.

Defying calls to resign, MJ Akbar has rubbished allegations made by 14 journalists and has filed a criminal defamation suit against one of them.

Attacking both PM Modi and Mr Chouhan over a host of issues, Mr Gandhi said Madhya Pradesh topped the country in terms of malnutrition and was one of the least developed states.