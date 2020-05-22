Pray For Miraculous Survival Stories: Rahul Gandhi On Pak Plane Crash

"I'm sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today condoled the death of people in a plane crash in Pakistan.

"I'm sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan in which many lives have been lost. News of survivors is a ray of hope and I pray that there are many miraculous stories of survival tonight. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished," he wrote on Twitter.

Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people onboard crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport today.

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing.