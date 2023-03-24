Rahul Gandhi No Longer A Lok Sabha MP: Full Text Of Disqualification Notice

If an MP is sentenced for at least two years, she or he attracts disqualification.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat...Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102 (10 (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the notification read.

Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act says that the moment a member of parliament is convicted of any offence and sentenced for at least two years, she or he attracts disqualification.