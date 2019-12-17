Rahul Gandhi Meets South Korea PM, Discusses Economy, Politics

Rahul Gandhi's is on a state visit to South Korea on their invitation, sources said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during a visit to the country and held discussions on wide-ranging issues.

His visit to South Korea came amid protests over the amended citizenship law in India.

"As a part of an official delegation, I today met with the PM of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency, Lee Nak-yon and other officials, in Seoul," the Congress leader tweeted.

"We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political and economic situation in our respective countries," he said.

He also shared his pictures with the South Korean prime minister in which Congress leader Sam Pitroda is also seen.

Sources said Mr Gandhi is on a state visit to South Korea on their invitation and he will return in a few days.