Rahul Gandhi Meets Lalu Yadav In Delhi Ahead Of INDIA's August Meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for opposition bloc INDIA, sources said.

The meeting came on a day Rahul Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi reached RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.

Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal accompanied Mr Gandhi as they met Lalu Prasad.

Lalu Prasad and Rahul Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.

The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said. Mr Gandhi also enquired about Lalu Prasad's health.

The former Congress chief and Lalu Prasad also discussed Bihar politics where the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties and the JD(U) are in a coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the opposition's Mumbai meeting likely to take place on August 31-September 1.

