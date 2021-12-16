'Minister (Ajay Mishra) A Criminal': Opposition Protests In Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday renewed his attack on junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra over his son, Ashish Mishra, being accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers killing case, calling him "a criminal" and demanding that he either be sacked or resign.

"The minister must resign. He is a criminal," Mr Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha amid ruckus and chaos fueled by protests from opposition parties, several of whose MPS have served adjournment notices in both Houses calling for debates on the investigating police team's "planned conspiracy" remark.

The protests, which included placards demanding "justice for Lakhimpur victims" and calling on the government to "sack MoS Home", caused both Houses to be adjourned till 2 pm.

Speaking to NDTV after the protests, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the opposition for deliberately stalling legislative work. He said the government was unwilling to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the SIT's observation because the matter is sub-judice.

"A Supreme Court-monitored investigation is going on... the matter is sub-judice. But there are other things to talk about. I am appealing to the opposition to discuss this. If we have made mistakes, then give us constructive suggestions. We are ready to talk about Covid, for example..." he said.

Mr Joshi told NDTV it was wrong of the opposition to deliberately obstruct Parliament's functioning.

In the growing (and ever-more hostile) stand-off between the government and the opposition over the Lakhimpur Kheri killings, Rahul Gandhi also led the opposition charge on Wednesday when he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of shielding the minister.

"It has been said that it (Lakhimpur Kheri incident) is a conspiracy. It obviously is. Everyone knows whose son is involved. We want the minister to resign. We want a discussion in parliament. But the PM refuses. They are making excuses," he told reporters inside Parliament.

Ajay Mishra, a junior minister in PM Modi's government, is facing renewed demands for his resignation after farmers were run over in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in October 3 by a convoy of cars.

Mr Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused; he was allegedly at the wheel of one of the vehicles in the convoy. Police have said the death of the farmers was part of a "planned conspiracy".

Cops investigating the incident have called for new charges of "intent to commit murder" instead of "death by negligence" against Ashish Mishra, who has been in jail since October.