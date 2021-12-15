Minister Grabs Mic, Abuses Journalists On Being Asked About Jailed Son

The video shows Ajay Mishra use a slang against reporters and calling them "chor (thieves)".

Union Minister Ajay Mishra, under increasing pressure to quit over his jailed son, who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, is seen in a video lunging at the media and throwing abuses when asked questions.

The video was taken when the minister was inaugurating an oxygen plant in Lakhimpur Kheri, a day after he visited his son Ashish Mishra in jail

The video shows him use a slang against reporters and calling them "chor (thieves)".

He lost his temper when he was asked about a probe panel report that says farmers were run over at Lakhimpur Kheri, allegedly by an SUV driven by Ashish Mishra, "with intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence".

The report says the charges of rash driving against Ashish Mishra and the others should be modified and an attempt to murder charge and the charge of voluntarily causing hurt should be added.

Ashish Mishra and others are already facing murder and conspiracy charges.