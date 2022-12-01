"Rahul Gandhi Glamorous But...": Himanta Sarma Doubles Down On "Saddam" Jibe

Rahul Gandhi at a recent rally in Surat during his Gujarat campaign break from the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP's leading poll campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma today doubled down on his recent attacks on Rahul Gandhi, leader of his former party Congress, justifying and repeating his controversial comment that "Rahul Gandhi, with his beard, looks like Saddam Hussein".

Mr Sarma denied that this comparison with the deposed Iraqi dictator was a communal spin that ties into a Hindutva agenda of stereotypes: "I only said he looks like Saddam Hussein. I didn't say anything else," he said in an interview with NDTV.

Last month, when Mr Sarma first made made the "looks like Saddam Hussein" jibe, he had said it'd be better if Rahul Gandhi could appear more look Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru or Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr Sarma also denied there any ideological shift when he left the Congress for the BJP, and insisted that he had "wasted 22 years of my life in the Congress" until he resigned in 2015.

"In the Congress, we used to worship a family. In BJP, we worship the country," he claimed. Once a Congress minister in Assam, he has since gone on to serve as minister and now Chief Minister in BJP governments.

Sticking to the BJP line, he also double down on his defence of widely circulated Hindutva theories on riots and other crimes, including a "love jihad" spin to the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar, a Hindu woman, by her Muslim boyfriend, Aaftab Poonawala, in Delhi. Asked how he could draw a religion-based conclusion when there's no evidence and similar crimes have been reported within all communities, he insisted, "The time has come for us to define legally what is 'love jihad'," and claimed, "We have many evidence in our state."

He also sought to put the onus of communal riots on a specific community — making thinly veiled references to Muslims — saying, "Hindu normally do not contribute to riots." Asked about court verdicts in the 2002 Gujarat riots on involvement of people across communities, he said, "I said Hindus normally do not contribute to riots. Hindus don't believe in 'jihad'. Hindu, as a community, is peace-loving."

On whether he could be making the same points if he were still with the Congress, he went for rhetoric: "What is the ideological shift? I have said 'Hindus are peace-loving' — will the Congress disagree?"

While drawing conclusions in Shraddha Walkar's murder — even when police, too, haven't alleged any communal angle — he refused to go into the premature release of 11 men who raped a Muslim woman, Bilkis Bano, and killed her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. "I am a lawyer. I will not speak about a matter that's in court," he asserted.