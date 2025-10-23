Assam Eases Population Control Norms For Micro Communities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday indicated the state government is preparing to introduce new bills to ban polygamy and address so-called "love jihad" in the upcoming assembly session.

After a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma told reporters the government has decided to relax the state's population control policy for certain tribal and smaller communities.

"We are relaxing norms. So far as tribal people, tea garden people, and the Moran and Motok communities are concerned - they are micro communities. If we restrict their population, they may cease to exist after 50 years," the chief minister said.

He said the government consulted social scientists before concluding the strict population control norms needed to be eased for these groups.

On the proposed anti-polygamy and "love jihad" bills, Sarma said the cabinet had not discussed them in Thursday's meeting but confirmed that the government intends to introduce them in the next assembly session.

"Today we have not discussed them, but yes, we are in the process of bringing the bills. The session begins on November 25, and there will be four or five cabinet meetings before that. All these commitments made to the people of Assam will be realised," Sarma said

Rafikul Islam, MLA and AIUDF general secretary, reacted to the upcoming bill.

"Love and jihad both have different meanings. If the law or the bill is under the Constitution, then we will support it. Let's see the upcoming assembly and what would be inside the bill," he said.