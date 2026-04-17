Allahabad High Court Orders Case Against Rahul Gandhi In Dual Citizenship Case

The allegation that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, holds dual citizenship warrants an inquiry, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court said today, directing the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct the investigation itself or have it conducted by referring the matter to a central agency.

The order came on a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, challenging a January 28 order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which had rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader.

The lower court had held that it was not competent to decide issues relating to citizenship.

The petitioner, a resident of Karnataka, has sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe, levelling allegations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

The petitioner had claimed that he has documents and some emails of the British government which prove that Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen, and due to this he is ineligible to contest elections in India and cannot hold the post of a Lok Sabha member.

The complaint was initially filed before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli. On December 17, 2025, the high court transferred the case to Lucknow. The petitioner subsequently moved the high court after his plea was dismissed by the Lucknow court.