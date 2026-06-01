Why Congress Needs Overhaul In Punjab: Challenges Ahead Of 2027

The political landscape emerging in Punjab following the local body elections has become intriguing. The results were unexpected - going by the numbers, there was no anti-incumbency.

The elections offered four key takeaways:

- The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is still at the forefront in Punjab.

- Congress stands at number two and needs to work extremely hard.

- The BJP is making gains, albeit within a limited scope.

- The Akali Dal is attempting to stage a comeback, but it remains elusive.

In the recently concluded local body elections in Punjab, AAP won 958 seats - a significant leap from the paltry 69 it held previously.

The Congress, which had won 1,399 seats in the last election, saw its tally shrink to just 397. The Akali Dal's seat count dropped from 284 to 192, while the BJP surged from 49 seats to reach a total of 172.

In urban Punjab, Congress's vote share plummeted

from 64.6 per cent to a mere 20 per cent; the Akali Dal also suffered losses, whereas AAP and the BJP both made gains in urban areas.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had summoned leaders from Punjab to Delhi for a meeting. But even that only served to underscore the factionalism in the party.

During the meeting, a heated argument broke out between former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Raja Warring.

Channi had delivered a stellar performance in the local body elections within his own constituency, while Warring had fared very poorly in his own area.

There are also reports that the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab engaged in an argument during the meeting and subsequently walked out midway - though Bajwa has denied this.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi has issued strict instructions to all leaders to set aside their personal interests and work collectively for the betterment of the party.

The Congress High Command is also gearing up to implement significant changes within the Punjab unit.

Sources said the state president in Punjab is set to be replaced, and Vijay Inder Singla is apparently the frontrunner for the position.

Political parties in Punjab have historically operated by maintaining a delicate balance between the Hindu and Sikh communities.

Vijay Inder Singla is a Hindu. He has previously served as a Member of Parliament and a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sangrur. He also enjoys close proximity to the party's Central leadership at 10 Janpath.

If Singla is appointed the state chief, there is speculation that Pargat Singh could be the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be appointed the Chairman of the Campaign Committee, while Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa could be given a role in the Ticket Distribution Committee.

Sources said this is how Rahul Gandhi is preparing to completely revamp and restructure the entire Punjab Congress unit.

Politics in Punjab operates in a unique manner.

A case in point would be that the Congress despite bagging 1,399 seats during the 2021 local body elections, suffered a defeat in the 2022 assembly polls, paving the way for the formation of an Aam Aadmi Party government.

This instance just goes on to prove that there is opportunity for everyone in Punjab. What is required is effective leadership and a campaign fought on the basis of pertinent and impactful issues.