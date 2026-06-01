Opinion | Beyond Anger: Understanding Sikh Concerns And Trust Deficit

Sikh sentiment towards India, especially in parts of the diaspora, is often seen through emotion and slogans. But the reality is far more layered and complex.

The issue needs to be examined through the lens of historical trauma, political mistrust, identity concerns, security debates, economic anxieties and evolving efforts at reconciliation.

At the heart of this debate lies one crucial word: trust.

Historical Trauma and Collective Memory

For many Sikhs, especially those who either witnessed or inherited memories of the 1980s and early 1990s during the Congress-led government, the emotional scars of Operation Blue Star and the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, described by many Sikh groups and survivors as genocide, remain deeply significant.

At the same time, Punjab also suffered a violent insurgency, affecting civilians, police personnel, and political leaders. This duality, between state security concerns and community trauma, continues to define much of the Sikh-state debate even decades later.

Punjab has an estimated population of over 3.2 crore. As per the 2011 Census, Sikhs form 57.7% of Punjab's population and around 1.7% of India's population.

These figures are important because they show that Sikh concerns cannot be understood merely as a minority issue. They are deeply connected with Punjab's history, India's federal structure, national security, diaspora politics and the emotional memory of a community that has contributed immensely to India.

The Diaspora and Trust Deficit

The Punjabi and Sikh diaspora today is among the most influential Indian-origin communities globally. Over the years, successive governments in India have attempted certain confidence-building measures toward Sikhs, especially the diaspora community. One such step was the removal of names of several overseas Sikhs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government "blacklists". For decades, many expatriate Sikhs, particularly from Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, alleged that they faced difficulties visiting India due to suspicions linked to the militancy period.

The removal of these names from the blacklist was projected as a gesture of outreach and reconciliation. Yet an uncomfortable and largely unanswered question remains: how many of those individuals actually returned to India after their names were removed from the blacklist?

That question reflects the depth of the trust deficit.

Many among the diaspora continue to fear that even if formal restrictions are lifted by the Union government, old police records, dormant cases, or local complaints may create legal trouble when visiting India.

If familiarisation tours can be organised for foreign delegates, diplomats and visiting media teams, then perhaps similar confidence-building visits could also be arranged for members of the Sikh diaspora.

Identity, Language and Religious Sensitivities

Another important example of this complex relationship emerged around Veer Bal Diwas.

The BJP-led government in recent years announced a day to honour the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, the sons of the tenth master of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, revered in Sikh history for their martyrdom.

A large number of Sikhs welcomed the recognition of Sikh history at the national level. However, sections within the Sikh community raised objections not to the commemoration itself, but to the terminology used. Some argued that the observance should explicitly be called "Sahibzade Divas", maintaining that the spiritual and historical significance associated with the Sahibzadas could not be fully conveyed through broader terminology.

This controversy highlighted a larger lesson: when matters relate to faith and religious identity, consultation with Sikh religious bodies and institutions becomes extremely important.

Many observers believe that before making announcements on sensitive religious matters, authorities should ideally engage Sikh representative organisations to build consensus.

Political decision-makers sitting outside Punjab may not always fully understand the nuances of Sikh Rehat Maryada (sikh code of conduct) and religious sensitivities in the same way Sikh institutions do. In Punjab, consultation becomes even more important because institutions such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), often described as the mini-parliament of the Sikhs, and Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh community, carry deep religious and emotional authority.

To outsiders, such debates may appear merely semantic. But in identity politics, language often carries deep emotional, theological and cultural meaning.

Legitimate Grievance, Dissent and Security Concerns

One dangerous oversimplification must be avoided: the assumption that every Sikh concern is separatist, or that every diaspora criticism is anti-India.

A mature democracy must separate genuine grievance, democratic dissent and religious identity from violent separatism. This distinction is crucial.

India has genuine security concerns, especially given the history of militancy, cross-border interference from Pakistan, radical propaganda and the use of social media by extremist elements. No responsible state can ignore violence or threats to sovereignty.

But at the same time, security concerns should not lead to every critic, activist, religious voice or diaspora Sikh being viewed through the same lens of suspicion.

Diaspora groups must also separate historical memory from permanent hostility. Remembering pain is important, but it should not create endless distance or alienation.

Sikh Representation and the Indian Armed Forces

Sikh representation in the Indian armed forces remains a sensitive issue, especially among diaspora groups, retired officers and observers. Some sections of the Sikh community believe that Sikh representation in the armed forces has declined over the decades, though the Army maintains that recruitment is based on operational requirements, national integration and evolving military structures rather than religion.

Still, many Sikhs feel their historic bond with the Indian Army weakened after Punjab's "black days". Sikhs have contributed far beyond their population share, and the Sikh Regiment remains one of India's oldest and most decorated regiments. To bridge this perception gap, more military preparatory academies in Punjab could help youth join the forces and create employment.

Punjab's Economic Anxiety

Punjab's challenge today is not only emotional or political, but also economic.

The state once led India's Green Revolution and became known as the "breadbasket of India". Even today, Punjab contributes greatly to India's wheat and rice production despite its small size.

But it now faces agricultural stagnation, falling groundwater, slow industry, drug abuse and youth migration. Economic frustration can easily mix with identity politics. Unemployed youth may become more vulnerable to emotional or online mobilisation. That is why real development, jobs and hope may help Punjab more than political slogans.

Farm Laws and the Crisis of Consultation

The farm laws debate showed deep mistrust. Many Punjab farmers felt major reforms were brought without enough consultation with grassroots farmers and regional voices. The protests became one of India's biggest mass movements, and the laws were later repealed.

Still, Punjab's farming needs reform, as landholdings are shrinking and traditional farming is becoming difficult. New models, food processing, dairy and agri-business can help. But reforms need trust and consensus.

However, the broader lesson from the protests may be this: reforms without trust and consensus become politically difficult to sustain.

Development as Reconciliation

As a landlocked border state, Punjab needs better freight corridors, cold-chain systems and air-cargo facilities. Trade through Attari-Wagah could help, but India-Pakistan tensions limit it.

Punjab also needs more IIT-level institutes, skill centres, innovation hubs and village-level training in AI farming, hydroponics, greenhouse farming and agri-startups.

Anand Marriage Act and Sikh Religious Identity

The Anand Marriage Act recognises Sikh marriages performed through Anand Karaj. However, many Sikh groups feel its implementation remains uneven. For Sikhs, this is not just an administrative issue, but a matter of dignity, identity and proper recognition.

Diversity Within the Sikh Community

It would be wrong to assume that all Sikhs hold one political view. The Sikh community is diverse, with nationalists, regional voices, moderates, diaspora critics, reformists and apolitical citizens.

At the same time, Sikhs remain among India's strongest symbols of courage, sacrifice and enterprise. From the armed forces and agriculture to diplomacy, business, sports and public life, Sikh contribution is deeply woven into India's story. India has also had a Sikh Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh.

So, this is not a "Sikhs versus India" issue. Sikhs have shaped India. The real challenge is rebuilding trust where hurt and doubt still remain.

Kartarpur Corridor and Pilgrimage Access

The Kartarpur Corridor, which was a major spiritual and symbolic step giving pilgrims visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is linked to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It was one of the most significant symbolic steps taken by the BJP despite severe tensions between the two countries at the time.

However, many devotees still face problems, especially with passport requirements, which affect rural pilgrims. Access to Pakistan for pilgrimage also remains limited under older frameworks. Many feel these rules should be reviewed as demand for visiting Sikh shrines has increased.

Similarly, the broader issue of Sikh pilgrimage access to Pakistan remains significant.

Punjab's Unresolved Regional Concerns

Punjab still faces many unresolved issues, including water disputes, irrigation problems, Chandigarh's status, state debt, border security, drug abuse, youth migration and slow industrial growth. The Union government could benefit from wider consultation with Sikh intellectuals, scholars, veterans, economists and community voices to avoid misunderstandings.

Punjab's Next Chapter: Hope, Innovation and Resilience

Punjab should not remain known only as India's food bowl. It should grow into a centre of learning, technology, new farming ideas and border-state strength. For this, it needs steady investment in modern agriculture, skills, industry, food processing and village-level innovation.

Young Punjabis must feel that their future can be built at home, not only abroad. When opportunity becomes stronger than disappointment, many social tensions can slowly ease. If Punjab's energy is directed toward innovation, resilience and opportunity, the sky is the limit for Punjab and India.

(Ravinder Singh Robin is a broadcast journalist with over two decades of experience in covering Punjab, Sikh affairs, border issues, India-Pakistan relations and international developments.)