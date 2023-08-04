'Rahul Gandhi Comments Not In Good Taste, But...': What Supreme Court Said

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.
Here are the top quotes by the Supreme Court:
No doubt that the utterances by the petitioner (Rahul Gandhi) were not in good taste. The petitioner ought to have been more careful in making speeches.
The ramifications of disqualification not just affect the right of the individual but also the electorate.
The trial judge has awarded the maximum sentence. If the sentence was a day lesser, the disqualification would not have attracted.
No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication.
