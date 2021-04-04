Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Extend Condolences Over Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur Encounter: Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the killing of security personnel in an encounter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of security personnel in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

"My condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh," he said on Twitter.

Decisive action needs to be taken to locate & rescue the missing Jawans.

I appeal to the State Govt to ensure best care for a speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2021

Twenty-two jawans were killed in the Maoist attack that took place on Saturday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the news of the 22 deaths is devastating.

"Sadly, Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah are too busy electioneering to take on the menace of Naxalism. TV proclamations ain't enough. We need to put a decisive strategy and blueprint," he said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also saluted the brave soldiers who died while fighting the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

"The entire country is sad and angry at this incident. The country will always remember the martyrdom of our brave soldiers. May God supports the families of the martyred soldiers in this hour of grief and good health to the injured," she said in a tweet in Hindi.