Rahul Gandhi Chairs First Congress Working Committee Meet As Party Chief

Sonia Gandhi arrived a little before Rahul Gandhi for the meeting and was accorded a warm reception by the committee members.

All India | | Updated: December 22, 2017 18:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress chief on December 11

New Delhi:  Rahul Gandhi today chaired his first Congress Working Committee or CWC meeting after being elected as the party chief. His mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting taking place in New Delhi.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Janardan Dwivedi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh, Anand Sharma, Mohsina Kidwai, Ambika Soni, CP Joshi, Kamal Nath, BK Hariprasad and Oscar Fernandes are also attending the meeting, along with party in-charges for various states.

The agenda for the meeting was not officially disclosed.

Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress chief on December 11 and took charge of the party's reins on December 16.

