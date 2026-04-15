Raghav Chadha's Z+ Security Withdrawn By Punjab Amid Row With AAP: Sources

Just days after the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, removed Raghav Chadha as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, the Punjab government today withdrew the Z+ category security cover provided to the MP, sources have told NDTV.

Punjab Police officers and personnel deployed for the 37-year-old Chadha's security have been asked to report to headquarters immediately, the sources added.

The move is the latest amid AAP's growing and bitter rift with its Punjab MP.

Accusing Chadha of shying away from raising his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead engaging in "soft PR", the AAP removed him as as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha on April 2.

A combative Chadha dismissed the party's allegations as "lies" and said that he went to Parliament to raise people's issues and not to create ruckus.