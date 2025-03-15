"Nothing Short Of Transformative": Raghav Chadha On His Harvard Experience

Parliamentarian Raghav Chadha on Saturday shared some breathtaking pictures from Harvard's campus in the United States and said that his stint with the world-renowned University has made him gain fresh global perspectives.

“I am grateful to this journey of knowledge and new friendships,” the Rajya Sabha MP wrote in a post on X, while also sharing his and his colleagues' pictures from the campus.

Learning, unlearning, and growing—one class at a time!



📚✨ From intense classroom teachings to insightful discussions with brilliant minds from across the world, the Harvard experience has been nothing short of transformative. My time at Harvard has made me gain fresh global… pic.twitter.com/aceML8RlkL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 15, 2025

He could be seen posing with the rest of the attendees inside the classroom and around the university premises.

Notably, the AAP lawmaker was selected as the Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum recently, a prestigious recognition awarded to exceptional individuals under 40, having demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to shaping a better future.

Mr Chadha was invited to attend the global leadership programme at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in Cambridge from March 5 to 13.

Raghav Chadha's wife and actor Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram to give a big shout-out to her husband's achievements and declared herself as a ‘Harvard wife'.

The actor took to social media and wrote in a post, “My husband is a Harvard return.” In another post, she wrote, “Ahem, I'm a Harvard wife.”

