'Because BJP Couldn't Win Delhi For 25 Years': Raghav Chadha On Delhi Bill

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha launched a blistering attack on the government today during the debate on the Delhi Services bill, exhorting the BJP to follow their own leaders – Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, who wanted full-fledged statehood for Delhi. The BJP, he alleged, is reacting to the fact that they have lost two consecutive elections in Delhi.

"In 25 years, BJP lost 6 state elections, even 2015 and 2020. They know they can't any win elections in 25 next years," he said.

"Vajpayee and deputy PM Advani brought a bill to give Delhi the status of state. The BJP

national executive meeting decided to give statehood to Delhi. The BJP has been promising people that they would make Delhi a state," Mr Chadha said.

"I want to tell Amit Shah ji, don't be Nehruvadi, be Advaniwadi," he added.

The senior AAP leader also accused the party of insulting the Supreme Court.

"What crisis came that you had to go against a Supreme Court order? This is an insult of the country's top court. The BJP given a message that it doesn't care what the Supreme Court says, they have challenged the Supreme Court," he said.