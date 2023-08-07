Congress MP's "First They Came..." Warning For Parties Backing Delhi Bill

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi described the Narendra Modi government as a "control-freak sarkar"

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi hit out at the Narendra Modi government during the Delhi services Bill debate in Rajya Sabha today, describing it as a "control-freak sarkar" and warning the political parties backing the centre on this law.

"When Delhi's special constitutional status was created, be it BJP or Congress or any other color of the political spectrum, has tried to overrule two Constitution Bench judgments qua the status of NCT? Why did no government create an authority, where the CM of Delhi is in a minority? Why did no government empower two bureaucrats to overrule an elected CM? Why did no government make the LG,who is a constitutional figurehead except in three areas, into a Super CM?" he asked.

Mr Singhvi, a renowned lawyer, asked rhetorically why no previous government made all agencies of Delhi "subject to the Home Ministry for appointment of its heads?"

"This government, and this bill does it all! Something not done earlier. Why has nobody done it earlier? Because it is the fitrat (nature) of this Control Freak Sarkar whose visiting card is vendetta identity badge is of a graceless and fuming loser, whose approach is to control, control n control everything, by hook or crook and usually more by crook than by hook," he said.

Mr Singhvi quoted German theologian Martin Niemoller's timeless lines, "First they came...", to warn political parties that have announced support to the centre on the Delhi services Bill.

"We must collectively oppose this cause one day this federalism knock could come at your door. Sabka number aayega (everyone's turn will come)," he said.

Mr Singhvi then quoted quoted Niemoller, "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me."

The lines, used by Niemoller to criticise the silence of German intellectuals and religious leaders during the rise of Nazism, is routinely used to hit out at people who do not speak out against authoritarian regimes.