Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Delhi Services Bill To Be Listed In Rajya Sabha Today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: The Rajya Sabha has passed 12 bills during the session so far.

The politically contentious Delhi Services Bill, which will replace the Ordinance on control of services in the national capital, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today. The bill is listed for final consideration after the Question Hour.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties.

In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Mediation Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Monday.

The Lok Sabha has passed 15 bills so far during the Monsoon session, of which 13 were passed after the no-trust motion was admitted on July 26.

The Rajya Sabha has passed 12 bills during the session so far, while nine bills have been passed by both Houses.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 07, 2023 10:11 (IST) Monsoon session of Parliament | AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Congress MPs Jebi Mather and Syed Naseer Hussain give Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur in the House.

Aug 07, 2023 09:01 (IST) On Delhi Services Bill, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak says, "This bill is being brought to stop Arvind Kejriwal from moving forward in politics. Congress party and other parties are supporting us. They (Central govt) are bringing this bill for their political interest. We will go among the public and expose the BJP..." #WATCH | On Delhi Services Bill, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak says, "This bill is being brought to stop Arvind Kejriwal from moving forward in politics. Congress party and other parties are supporting us. They (Central govt) are bringing this bill for their political... pic.twitter.com/7ORNHGV89d - ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Aug 07, 2023 08:39 (IST) Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday; Congress, AAP issue whip to MPs

With the Delhi services bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.



The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha.



Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023".



"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said.

Aug 07, 2023 08:33 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss the border situation with China.



Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "misuse of probe agencies by the Govt and to direct the Govt to stop such attitude immediately."



RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation.



AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak gives notice under Rule 66 and Rule 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, to oppose taking up for consideration and passage 'The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023'.

Aug 07, 2023 08:32 (IST) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move 'The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023' for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today.

Aug 07, 2023 08:32 (IST) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to move 'The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.



Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move 'The Mediation Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.

Aug 07, 2023 08:29 (IST) Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha



1.The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Amit Shah to move that the Bill further to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. ALSO to move that the Bill be passed.



2. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023



Amit Shah to move that the Bill further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. ALSO to move that the Bill be passed.

Aug 07, 2023 08:29 (IST) The Delhi Services Bill, which will replace the Ordinance on control of services in the national capital, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today.

The bill is listed for final consideration after the Question Hour.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties.