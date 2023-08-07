Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Delhi Services Bill To Be Listed In Rajya Sabha Today

The politically contentious Delhi Services Bill, which will replace the Ordinance on control of services in the national capital, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today. The bill is listed for final consideration after the Question Hour.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties.
In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Mediation Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Monday.
The Lok Sabha has passed 15 bills so far during the Monsoon session, of which 13 were passed after the no-trust motion was admitted on July 26.
The Rajya Sabha has passed 12 bills during the session so far, while nine bills have been passed by both Houses.
#WATCH | On Delhi Services Bill, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak says, "This bill is being brought to stop Arvind Kejriwal from moving forward in politics. Congress party and other parties are supporting us. They (Central govt) are bringing this bill for their political... pic.twitter.com/7ORNHGV89d- ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023
With the Delhi services bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023".
"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "misuse of probe agencies by the Govt and to direct the Govt to stop such attitude immediately."
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak gives notice under Rule 66 and Rule 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, to oppose taking up for consideration and passage 'The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023'.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move 'The Mediation Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.
1.The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Amit Shah to move that the Bill further to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. ALSO to move that the Bill be passed.
2. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Amit Shah to move that the Bill further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. ALSO to move that the Bill be passed.
