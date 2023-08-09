After Rahul Gandhi Votes Against Centre's Bill, Arvind Kejriwal's Thank-You Note

Arvind Kejriwal had rallied opposition parties nationwide in AAP's fight against the Delhi Services Bill.

Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge thanking them for their support on the Delhi Services Bill, which was cleared in parliament on Monday amid fierce objections from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition parties.

In letters to both the Congress leaders, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief said he wanted to place on record his appreciation and said the act would be "remembered for decades".

"I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades. We look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution," he wrote.

The bill, which gives the Central government control over bureaucrats in Delhi, has cleared both houses of parliament and will become law after the President's signoff.

The government was able to get the bill through Rajya Sabha, where it does not have a majority, as parties like the BJD and the YSR Congress voted in favour of it.

Mr Kejriwal, who had rallied opposition parties nationwide in AAP's fight against the bill, had sought the Congress's support despite the intense rivalry between the two parties in states like Delhi and Punjab.

As the Congress's vacillation threatened to derail opposition unity meetings, the party decided to come out in support of AAP on the bill and even ordered its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha for the vote.