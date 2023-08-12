Delhi Services Act Becomes Law After President Droupadi Murmu's Nod

President Droupadi Murmu today gave assent to four bills passed during the stormy monsoon session of the parliament. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill have now been signed into law.

At least two of these Bills, signed into law now, were met with stiff resistance from opposition parties.

The Centre's law on control of services in the national capital, which replaces an ordinance that wrested control over Delhi's bureacracy from the Aam Aadmi Party-led government, has seen stiff opposition from the INDIA bloc. The opposition alliance's MPs had walked out of the parliament when it was put to vote.

Home Minister Amit Shah had defended the government's proposed law, which overrides a Supreme Court order on who controls bureaucrats in the national capital. After an eight-year tussle between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government, the Supreme Court had ruled that the elected government is the boss of Delhi.

"This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the centre to make laws for Delhi," Mr Shah said.

Before the bill was passed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted the bill only sought to "enslave" the people of Delhi.

The Bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.