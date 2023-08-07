Data Protection Bill, Which Sparked Privacy Concerns, Passed In Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha today cleared a new digital rights law that seeks to impose heavy penalty for data breaches, despite privacy concerns raised by the Opposition.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill was passed by a voice vote amid sloganeering by Opposition members over the Manipur issue. Some of the amendments sought by the Opposition were also defeated by voice vote.

The proposed legislation was tabled in the Lower House last Thursday amid demands of referring it for scrutiny by a parliamentary panel.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, moving the bill for consideration, said the Opposition members were raising slogans since they had little concern for issues regarding public welfare.

The bill includes a provision to impose up to Rs 250 crore penalty for every data breach, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had told NDTV.