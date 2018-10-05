R N Ravi Redesignated As Deputy National Security Advisor

RN Ravi is a 1976-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Kerala cadre.

R N Ravi, the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, has been redesignated as the Deputy National Security Advisor, an official order said.

Ravi, a 1976-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Kerala cadre, is also the government's interlocutor for the ongoing talks with Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved redesignating R N Ravi as Deputy National Security Advisor (Internal Affairs) and as interlocutor of the government of India in Nagaland, instead of Chairman, Joint Intelligence Committee, the order said.

Ajit Doval is the National Security Advisor.