R&AW Chief Parag Jain Gets Additional Charge As Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the assignment of an additional charge of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, to senior IPS officer Parag Jain, who currently serves as the Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) under the Cabinet Secretariat.

The order takes immediate effect and will continue until a regular incumbent is appointed or until further instructions, whichever occurs earlier.

The Department of Personnel and Training has issued the directive order with immediate effect on Wednesday, through, Secretary of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Establishment Officer.

Parag Jain, a seasoned intelligence and security professional, will now oversee dual responsibilities, ensuring continuity in national security coordination.

The Secretary (Security) role involves critical oversight of internal security mechanisms, coordination with intelligence agencies, and implementation of protective protocols for vital installations and dignitaries. This temporary arrangement reflects the government's strategy to maintain operational stability in high-stakes security domains amid ongoing transitions.

Sources indicate that the dual charge will enable seamless policy alignment between R&AW and internal security frameworks, particularly in counter-terrorism, cyber threats, and border intelligence.

The decision comes at a time when national security architecture is undergoing digital transformation.

Under Jain's leadership, AI-driven predictive analytics and real-time threat monitoring systems are expected to gain momentum. His prior experience in R&AW has involved leveraging big data and machine learning for intelligence fusion, a capability likely to be extended to the security apparatus.

The order has been circulated to key stakeholders, including the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretaries to the President and Vice President, Secretaries General of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and all Union Ministries.

It also reaches the Chief Secretaries of all states. The move underscores the Centre's emphasis on agility and expertise in national security leadership, blending intelligence and operational oversight under a single, trusted senior officer.

