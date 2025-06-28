Senior IPS Officer Parag Jain, Who Played Key Role In Op Sindoor, To Head RAW: Source

Senior IPS officer Parag Jain, credited with key intelligence operations during Operation Sindoor, has been appointed as the new head of the country's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), sources have told NDTV.

After a deadly attack on tourists in picturesque Pahalagam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, New Delhi launched strikes deep into Pakistan's territory as part of what it named Operation Sindoor. India blamed Pakistan for backing the attackers who killed 26 civilians. Islamabad denied it and called for an independent probe. A ceasefire was reached on May 10 after four days of fighting.

Mr Jain is currently the second senior-most officer in the RAW, after outgoing chief Ravi Sinha.

He will serve a two-year tenure after taking over from Mr Sinha, who retires on June 30, the officials said.

Mr Jain currently heads RAW's Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which deals with aerial surveillance, among others.

A 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Punjab cadre, brings over two decades of experience within RAW to his new role.

His career includes significant operational contributions during the height of terrorism in Punjab, where he served as SSP and Deputy Inspector General of Police in various districts.

Within RAW, the senior IPS officer has extensively handled the Pakistan desk, with tenures in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370, say sources.

The officer has also served in Indian Missions in Sri Lanka and Canada. During his tenure in Canada, he monitored Khalistani terror modules operating from there, the sources further added.

