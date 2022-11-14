Official Jumps From 10th Floor Of Intelligence Agency R&AW's Office

An official of India's spy agency Research And Analysis Wing or R&AW jumped from the 10th floor of the agency's building in Delhi on Monday, said police. He died on the spot, police added.

The man, say police, was suffering from depression.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)