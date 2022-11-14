Official Jumps From 10th Floor Of Intelligence Agency R&AW's Office

New Delhi:
An official of India's spy agency Research And Analysis Wing or R&AW jumped from the 10th floor of the agency's building in Delhi on Monday, said police. He died on the spot, police added.
The man, say police, was suffering from depression.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)