Official Jumps From 10th Floor Of Intelligence Agency R&AW's Office

The man, say police, was suffering from depression.

Official Jumps From 10th Floor Of Intelligence Agency R&AW's Office
New Delhi:

An official of India's spy agency Research And Analysis Wing or R&AW jumped from the 10th floor of the agency's building in Delhi on Monday, said police. He died on the spot, police added.

The man, say police, was suffering from depression.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Video: NDTV Report On Delhi Murder, 35 Body Pieces Dumped Across Forest
.